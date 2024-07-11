GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,618,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,009,000 after buying an additional 713,519 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,883,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,948,000 after buying an additional 583,665 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,517,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,866,000 after purchasing an additional 64,915 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,027,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,350,000 after purchasing an additional 166,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,010,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,881,000 after buying an additional 89,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HASI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.82.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

HASI stock opened at $29.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 15.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.35. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.58%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

Featured Stories

