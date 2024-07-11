GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 17,737 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,737 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,300,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $954,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,729 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,449,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,578,000 after buying an additional 278,391 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 159.7% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,118,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762,652 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,244,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,137,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,774,000 after purchasing an additional 116,102 shares during the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.50 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

NYSE NLY opened at $19.38 on Thursday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $21.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.36.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -268.04%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

