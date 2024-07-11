Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Takes Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 94,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,789,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $169.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.50 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.33 and a 200-day moving average of $180.17.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CBOE shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price target (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $215.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.09.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $203,566.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at $861,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $203,566.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at $861,639.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,074,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

