E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Releases Earnings Results

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 168.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. E2open Parent updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

E2open Parent Stock Down 14.6 %

Shares of ETWO opened at $3.80 on Thursday. E2open Parent has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -1.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

E2open Parent Company Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

