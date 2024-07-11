E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Releases Earnings Results

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 168.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. E2open Parent updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
E2open Parent Stock Down 14.6 %
Shares of ETWO opened at $3.80 on Thursday. E2open Parent has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -1.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
E2open Parent Company Profile
