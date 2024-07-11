Worldcoin (WLD) Trading 12.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Worldcoin (WLD) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 11th. One Worldcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.95 or 0.00003317 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Worldcoin has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. Worldcoin has a market cap of $530.97 million and approximately $186.72 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Worldcoin Token Profile

Worldcoin was first traded on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,780,461 tokens. The official website for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 272,756,080.0979395 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 1.96553921 USD and is up 1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 303 active market(s) with $208,901,341.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Worldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Worldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

