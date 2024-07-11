GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,212.00 to $1,143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,116.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares in the company, valued at $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,028.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $60.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $860.10 and a 1 year high of $1,169.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,012.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,037.52.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.28 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.86 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.