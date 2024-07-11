Mina 24 Hour Volume Reaches $14.58 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. Mina has a total market capitalization of $571.27 million and approximately $14.58 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000861 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mina has traded 8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mina Profile

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,173,252,822 coins and its circulating supply is 1,130,707,359 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,173,124,016.8400393 with 1,130,508,712.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.49400873 USD and is down -1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $15,444,603.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

