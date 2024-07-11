NetMind Token (NMT) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.05 Million

NetMind Token (NMT) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. One NetMind Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.16 or 0.00007097 BTC on major exchanges. NetMind Token has a market cap of $155.71 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of NetMind Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NetMind Token has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NetMind Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About NetMind Token

NetMind Token was first traded on April 15th, 2023. NetMind Token’s total supply is 147,571,163 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,393,634 tokens. NetMind Token’s official website is power.netmind.ai. NetMind Token’s official message board is netmind.ai/blog. NetMind Token’s official Twitter account is @netmindai.

NetMind Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NetMind Token (NMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. NetMind Token has a current supply of 147,571,163 with 33,450,208 in circulation. The last known price of NetMind Token is 4.01214043 USD and is down -0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $2,343,456.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://power.netmind.ai.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetMind Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NetMind Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NetMind Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NetMind Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NetMind Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.