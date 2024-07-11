Internet Computer (ICP) Price Up 12.2% Over Last 7 Days

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion and approximately $54.61 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for $7.59 or 0.00012944 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00044428 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00008403 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00010411 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00005954 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000675 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 520,611,010 coins and its circulating supply is 466,123,511 coins. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

