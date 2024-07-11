Contrasting CERo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERO) & Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML)

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) and CERo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Tourmaline Bio has a beta of 2.3, indicating that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CERo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.44, indicating that its stock price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tourmaline Bio and CERo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tourmaline Bio N/A -19.56% -18.91% CERo Therapeutics N/A N/A -23.86%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

91.9% of Tourmaline Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.6% of CERo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Tourmaline Bio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of CERo Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Tourmaline Bio and CERo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tourmaline Bio 0 0 6 0 3.00 CERo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tourmaline Bio currently has a consensus target price of $61.80, indicating a potential upside of 350.11%. Given Tourmaline Bio’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tourmaline Bio is more favorable than CERo Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tourmaline Bio and CERo Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tourmaline Bio N/A N/A -$42.12 million ($6.50) -2.11 CERo Therapeutics N/A N/A -$2.54 million N/A N/A

Summary

Tourmaline Bio beats CERo Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tourmaline Bio

Tourmaline Bio, Inc. operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. The company's development pipeline comprises medicines and therapies for the atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) and thyroid eye disease (TED). The company was formerly known as Tourmaline Bio, LLC and changed its name to Tourmaline Bio, Inc. in September 2022. Tourmaline Bio, Inc. was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About CERo Therapeutics

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on advancing the development of engineered T cell therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program in hematologic malignancies targets an Eat Me signal upregulated on B cell and myeloid tumors. The company is based in South San Francisco, California.

