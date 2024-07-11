BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 19,115 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 65.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,115 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Monday, July 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Down 2.0 %

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $67.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.86. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.28 and a fifty-two week high of $75.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.14.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.99 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is presently 3.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $750,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,550.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $750,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,550.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,739,572.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,587,447.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Further Reading

