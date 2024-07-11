BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Takes Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,105 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 28.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 114,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,150,000 after purchasing an additional 25,508 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $3,046,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $509,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 42.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 252,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,832,000 after acquiring an additional 74,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 9,622 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFP Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $109.99 on Thursday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.62 and a fifty-two week high of $128.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.53 and a 200-day moving average of $116.33.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.42%.

Insider Activity

In other UFP Industries news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 16,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $1,941,719.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,773.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other UFP Industries news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 16,472 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $1,941,719.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,773.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 11,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,351,540.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,265,221.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,831,653. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on UFPI. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

About UFP Industries

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

