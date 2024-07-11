BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 3,239 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $236,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,067.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $420,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,138.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $236,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,067.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE UNM opened at $51.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.55 and a 200-day moving average of $50.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $41.75 and a 1-year high of $54.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on UNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Unum Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

