Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 85.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 27,243 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 171.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 664,074 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,434,000 after buying an additional 419,781 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,722,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,191,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $348,992,000 after purchasing an additional 146,384 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $744,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANF. StockNews.com raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Argus lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.14.

ANF opened at $174.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.54. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $196.99.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.37 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 4,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $727,097.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,071.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total transaction of $223,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,066.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Goldman sold 4,120 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $727,097.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 422,120 shares of company stock worth $48,119,693. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

