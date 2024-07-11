BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $591,000 Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 231.1% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 17,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 12,482 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 11.2% during the first quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 77,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 19.5% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WCN opened at $180.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.12 and a 12 month high of $180.62.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.01%.

In related news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,249. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Waste Connections news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,249. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $251,385.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,390.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $752,385. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WCN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Waste Connections from $196.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.88.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

