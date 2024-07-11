BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 10,723 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 76.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,723 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 390.2% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ELF opened at $199.57 on Thursday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.47 and a 12 month high of $221.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 89.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.98.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The business had revenue of $321.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.47 million. On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $197.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.07.

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total transaction of $120,071.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,829,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total transaction of $120,071.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,829,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 74,451 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total transaction of $12,388,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,609,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 264,721 shares of company stock valued at $46,009,001. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

