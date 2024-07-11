First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) to Issue $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th.

First Busey has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years. First Busey has a dividend payout ratio of 41.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Busey to earn $2.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.2%.

Shares of BUSE opened at $24.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.86. First Busey has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $25.80.

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $110.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.06 million. First Busey had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 9.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Busey will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BUSE shares. StockNews.com raised First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of First Busey in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

In related news, CEO Van A. Dukeman sold 16,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $389,328.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,277 shares in the company, valued at $9,092,960.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP John Joseph Powers sold 6,090 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $143,358.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,088.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Van A. Dukeman sold 16,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $389,328.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,092,960.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 365 shares of company stock valued at $7,725 and have sold 27,390 shares valued at $642,668. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

