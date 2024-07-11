Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 16,892 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,892 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 396.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 26,166.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.80 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other news, Director Willie Cw Chiang acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.50 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Willie Cw Chiang purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.50 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $4,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 217,584 shares in the company, valued at $10,672,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 178,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,834,653. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE:DAL opened at $46.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.48. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $53.86. The stock has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 8.48%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.14%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

