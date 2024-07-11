FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Position Boosted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FMC by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,521,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $915,599,000 after acquiring an additional 176,978 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,547,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $791,137,000 after buying an additional 1,666,096 shares during the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 2,961,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,745,000 after buying an additional 1,518,053 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,428,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,030,000 after buying an additional 53,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $54.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84. FMC Co. has a one year low of $49.49 and a one year high of $97.45.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $918.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. FMC’s revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FMC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FMC from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on FMC from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on FMC from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.06.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

