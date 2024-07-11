GSA Capital Partners LLP Decreases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 61.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,145 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,018 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.0% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 236,667 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $117,079,000 after buying an additional 67,629 shares in the last quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. United Community Bank boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 55.8% during the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 4,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 1,160 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $597.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $500.95 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $554.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $498.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $500.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $461.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.34%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.