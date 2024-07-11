BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $713,500,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 188.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,451,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,179,000 after acquiring an additional 949,171 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,220,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,085,000 after acquiring an additional 600,547 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,030,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,499,000 after acquiring an additional 522,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10,178.6% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,004,000 after acquiring an additional 346,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on MAA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.50 to $138.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.44.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $140.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.85. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.56 and a twelve month high of $158.46.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.44 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 25.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 123.27%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.