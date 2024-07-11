Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,650,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $448,567,000 after acquiring an additional 353,171 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,299,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,509,000 after buying an additional 475,341 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 19.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,464,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,595,000 after buying an additional 723,318 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 23.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,663,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,005,000 after buying an additional 702,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,067,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,301,000 after buying an additional 156,534 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at $603,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES stock opened at $58.09 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $74.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently -242.37%.

ES has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

