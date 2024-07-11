GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report) by 396.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,398 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 21,078 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.15% of REX American Resources worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in REX American Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in REX American Resources by 163.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in REX American Resources during the first quarter valued at $164,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in REX American Resources during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in REX American Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:REX opened at $44.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.50. REX American Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $34.62 and a twelve month high of $60.78. The company has a market cap of $771.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.96.

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The energy company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $161.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.00 million. Analysts anticipate that REX American Resources Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on REX. StockNews.com lowered REX American Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of REX American Resources in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Insider Activity at REX American Resources

In other REX American Resources news, Director Lee Fisher sold 4,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $246,104.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,576.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

