Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Makes New Investment in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Albany International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,273,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Albany International by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 468,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,395,000 after purchasing an additional 50,653 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Albany International by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Albany International in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Albany International in the 4th quarter worth about $12,803,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Albany International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Albany International from $121.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Albany International from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Albany International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albany International

In other news, CFO Robert D. Starr bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.44 per share, for a total transaction of $84,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,610 shares in the company, valued at $220,388.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Gunnar Kleveland purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.68 per share, with a total value of $105,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,937.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert D. Starr purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.44 per share, with a total value of $84,440.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,388.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albany International Price Performance

NYSE AIN opened at $82.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.46. Albany International Corp. has a 52-week low of $78.20 and a 52-week high of $99.41. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.27.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Albany International had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $313.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albany International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.21%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

