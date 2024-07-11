BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Invests $567,000 in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the first quarter worth about $329,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Liberty Energy by 140.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 136,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 79,709 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Energy by 7.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 863,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,886,000 after purchasing an additional 62,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 170,882 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,727. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 170,882 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,727. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Sean Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 259,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,985,394.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,626 shares of company stock worth $3,840,833 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Liberty Energy in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Liberty Energy Stock Up 2.1 %

LBRT stock opened at $20.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.74. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.58 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Further Reading

