BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 892 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPB. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 62.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,453,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,714,000 after buying an additional 557,948 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on CPB shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.56.

Campbell Soup Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $45.58 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $37.94 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

