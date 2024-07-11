Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Stock Holdings Increased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in Robert Half by 2.0% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Robert Half by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Robert Half by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 9,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Robert Half by 7.5% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on RHI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.71.

Robert Half Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $61.29 on Thursday. Robert Half Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.66 and a 1-year high of $88.39. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.40.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Robert Half had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is 63.47%.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $154,714.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,267.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

