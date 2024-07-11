BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Makes New Investment in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $5,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $83,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 997,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,676,645.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $5,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,494,233 shares of company stock worth $29,762,641. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOOD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Robinhood Markets from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.03.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $22.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.80 and a beta of 1.84. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $24.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.03.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.74 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Further Reading

