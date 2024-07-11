BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 296,715 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 84.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,638 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 296,715 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 27.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 76,544 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 16,487 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 12,780 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 734.1% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 8,349 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 171,243 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 27,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,521.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,327,941 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $69,291,000 after buying an additional 5,937,605 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of RIVN opened at $16.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.08. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $28.06.

Insider Activity

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. On average, analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,234,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 214,287 shares of company stock worth $2,693,588. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.04.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RIVN

About Rivian Automotive

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.