GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.54 Million Position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Free Report) by 372.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,755 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.31% of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EIDO. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 101,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 13,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $446,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 111,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,116,000.

EIDO opened at $20.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $427.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.55. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 52-week low of $18.09 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.83 and its 200-day moving average is $21.33.

The iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Indonesia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Indonesian companies. EIDO was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

