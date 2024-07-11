Norden Group LLC Has $595,000 Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,644 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in T-Mobile US by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in T-Mobile US by 11.9% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 96,374.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 134,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,781,000 after acquiring an additional 133,961 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 4,822.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,424 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $180.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.47 and a 12 month high of $182.67. The company has a market cap of $211.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Jon Freier sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total value of $3,287,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,376,590.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jon Freier sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,376,590.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total transaction of $532,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,687 shares in the company, valued at $21,787,984.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,849,587 shares of company stock valued at $983,194,872. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.79.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

