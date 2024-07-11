Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Shares Bought by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 90.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,386 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Endava were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Endava by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in Endava by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 16,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Endava by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Endava by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $28.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 1.22. Endava plc has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $81.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.60 and a 200 day moving average of $45.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). Endava had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $221.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Endava from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Endava from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Endava from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. HSBC raised shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Endava in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.10 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endava currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.41.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

