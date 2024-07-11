Norden Group LLC Has $537,000 Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth $49,526,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,332,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,669,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 295,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,967,000 after acquiring an additional 79,647 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 150,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,226,000 after purchasing an additional 59,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.00.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Valmont Industries stock opened at $263.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 1.03. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $188.63 and a one year high of $291.85.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $977.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.98 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Valmont Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.