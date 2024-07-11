Norden Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Norden Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 74.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 413 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total transaction of $458,529.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,510,705.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total transaction of $458,529.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $7,510,705.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total value of $1,889,548.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,603.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,849. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target (up previously from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,301.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,323.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,416.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,301.40. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $928.49 and a 52 week high of $1,535.86. The stock has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.61 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Further Reading

