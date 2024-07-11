Norden Group LLC Purchases Shares of 13,209 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 203.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $544,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $44.82 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $46.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.28 and a 200-day moving average of $41.77.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.