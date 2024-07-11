Norden Group LLC Makes New Investment in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CL. Legacy Trust increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,691.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,691.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CL opened at $97.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $79.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.39. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $99.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.62.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

