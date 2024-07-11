Norden Group LLC Invests $620,000 in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Utz Brands by 1,428.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on UTZ. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Utz Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.42.

Utz Brands Price Performance

NYSE UTZ opened at $14.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -59.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.40. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $20.04.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $346.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.99 million. Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Utz Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Utz Brands

In other news, major shareholder Series U. Of Um Partners, Llc sold 397,885 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $7,464,322.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Series U. Of Um Partners, Llc sold 397,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $7,464,322.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 66,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $1,284,225.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,315,693 shares in the company, valued at $45,040,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 497,178 shares of company stock valued at $9,387,927. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

