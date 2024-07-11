Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Stake Boosted by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 88.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,568 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 7,762 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RRC. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 0.8% in the first quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 54,223 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 10,403 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 154,245 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RRC shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Range Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Range Resources from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens increased their price target on Range Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank cut shares of Range Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.15.

Range Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $33.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Range Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $39.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.65 and its 200-day moving average is $33.37.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $718.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.72 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 16.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Range Resources

In other news, CEO Dennis Degner sold 101,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $3,815,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,486,258.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Range Resources news, CEO Dennis Degner sold 101,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $3,815,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,154 shares in the company, valued at $7,486,258.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 15,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $603,169.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,107 shares of company stock valued at $7,379,095. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

