Norden Group LLC Invests $614,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,905,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $54,500,000. Etfidea LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $231.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $230.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.70. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $179.43 and a 12 month high of $236.47. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

