Norden Group LLC Buys 2,476 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,480,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,520,000 after purchasing an additional 120,665 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,650,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $907,000. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,735,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,683,000 after acquiring an additional 429,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $65.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.52. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20. The stock has a market cap of $88.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.