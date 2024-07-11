Norden Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 153.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 10.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,237,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,757,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525,010 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,948,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 5,247.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,463,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,017,000 after buying an additional 2,417,849 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,408,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $871,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,086,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,626 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE OKE opened at $82.32 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.58 and a 52-week high of $83.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.50 and a 200-day moving average of $76.58. The company has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. US Capital Advisors lowered ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

