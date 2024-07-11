Norden Group LLC Makes New $560,000 Investment in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 12,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Campbell Soup by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the third quarter valued at $67,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

NYSE CPB opened at $45.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.97. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $37.94 and a 52 week high of $46.97.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.56.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

