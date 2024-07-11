TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Increased to C$40.00 by Analysts at Barclays

TMX Group (TSE:X – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on TMX Group from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on TMX Group from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$40.38.

TMX Group Stock Performance

Shares of TMX Group stock opened at C$40.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39. TMX Group has a 12 month low of C$28.32 and a 12 month high of C$40.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.32.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$345.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$338.61 million. TMX Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 13.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TMX Group will post 1.6098304 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMX Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. TMX Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Insider Activity at TMX Group

In other news, Director Peter Alexander Conroy sold 13,965 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.19, for a total value of C$505,347.27. In related news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 146,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.96, for a total transaction of C$5,254,295.40. Also, Director Peter Alexander Conroy sold 13,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.19, for a total transaction of C$505,347.27. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Featured Articles

