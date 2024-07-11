2,058 Shares in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Bought by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,058 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HII. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,312,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $600,387,000 after buying an additional 15,798 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 787,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $229,607,000 after acquiring an additional 103,521 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,560 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,686,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 345,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,710,000 after purchasing an additional 50,088 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $246.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $248.91 and a 200 day moving average of $265.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.53. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $199.11 and a one year high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.37. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total value of $384,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,129.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total value of $384,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,129.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total value of $262,867.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,530.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Stories

