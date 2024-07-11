Norden Group LLC Makes New Investment in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 20,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD stock opened at $29.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.05. The company has a market capitalization of $63.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.77.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

