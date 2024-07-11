22,779 Shares in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Acquired by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Embraer during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 189.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Embraer by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 30,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Embraer alerts:

Embraer Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:ERJ opened at $29.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51. Embraer S.A. has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $31.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $896.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.92 million. Embraer had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Embraer S.A. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ERJ shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Embraer from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Embraer from $21.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Embraer from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Embraer from $19.50 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ERJ

Embraer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.