Norden Group LLC Invests $522,000 in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $197,057,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,514,000. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,050,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 569,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,152,000 after acquiring an additional 218,042 shares during the period. Finally, Addis & Hill Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,273,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $257.73 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $187.49 and a 52 week high of $257.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.07. The firm has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

