Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Acquired by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 71.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 166.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Brown & Brown

In other news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $301,232.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $90.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.73 and a fifty-two week high of $93.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRO has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRO

Brown & Brown Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.