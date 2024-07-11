Norden Group LLC Invests $616,000 in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIRT. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in Virtu Financial by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 43,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 913.6% in the fourth quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 306,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 276,071 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 83,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Virtu Financial by 1,867.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VIRT has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Virtu Financial from $19.20 to $21.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $25.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.39.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $366.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.79 million. Analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 67.13%.

About Virtu Financial

(Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.