Norden Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Norden Group LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,457 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 374.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $27.64 on Thursday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.76 and a 200 day moving average of $29.31.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Melius reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, June 10th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.31.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

